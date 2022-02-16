Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

Customers can detect leakages through their bills or smart water meters.
Government1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Kenyatta is in the UAE to attend his country's celebration of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.
During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here, Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE's keenness to strengthen its relations with Kenya in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and other areas related to the development drive championed by the two nations. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of interest, including bolstering cooperation and coordination at the United Nations to support common issues and goals in light of the two countries' membership in the UN Security Council.
The meeting touched on Kenya's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and its importance in embodying its vision for the future and introducing its culture and heritage and the investment opportunities it offers.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Kenyan president for his country's condemnation of the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on civil facilities in the UAE and for declaring its solidarity with the UAE following that act of terror.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the great importance that the UAE attaches to its relations with the African continent in various fields, and its support for all that it takes to achieve stability and peace and bring prosperity, development and prosperity to African peoples.
For his part, the President of Kenya thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and support provided by the UAE to Kenya in facing the Covid pandemic. He commended the UAE's ongoing development drive, stressing his country's keenness to strengthen its relations with Emirates in various fields.
Customers can detect leakages through their bills or smart water meters.
Government1 week ago
Contracts need to include complete information about the employees, employers and nature of work
Government2 weeks ago
Contracts to be issued for remote work, shared jobs, flexible, temporary, part-time and full-time jobs in private sector under new law.
Government2 weeks ago
The amendments will safeguard employee rights in a flexible, adaptive and efficient labour market
Government2 weeks ago
Employees can opt for remote work, shared jobs, part-time, temporary and flexible job contracts
Government2 weeks ago
David Hurley renews his condemnation for the Houthi attacks on the UAE, expresses his country's solidarity
Government2 weeks ago
Dr Anwar Gargash meets James Cleverly in Abu Dhabi, discusses bilateral ties
Government2 weeks ago
'The distinguished march of the College reflects the strong will and sincere determination of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed'
Government2 weeks ago