Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta is in the UAE to attend his country's celebration of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces receives HE Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, during a Sea Palace barza.

By Wam Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 2:44 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Kenyatta is in the UAE to attend his country's celebration of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here, Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE's keenness to strengthen its relations with Kenya in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and other areas related to the development drive championed by the two nations. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of interest, including bolstering cooperation and coordination at the United Nations to support common issues and goals in light of the two countries' membership in the UN Security Council.

The meeting touched on Kenya's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and its importance in embodying its vision for the future and introducing its culture and heritage and the investment opportunities it offers.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Kenyan president for his country's condemnation of the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on civil facilities in the UAE and for declaring its solidarity with the UAE following that act of terror.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the great importance that the UAE attaches to its relations with the African continent in various fields, and its support for all that it takes to achieve stability and peace and bring prosperity, development and prosperity to African peoples.

For his part, the President of Kenya thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and support provided by the UAE to Kenya in facing the Covid pandemic. He commended the UAE's ongoing development drive, stressing his country's keenness to strengthen its relations with Emirates in various fields.