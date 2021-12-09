New UAE weekend: Banks to work six days a week

The UAE has shifted its weekends on three different occasions.
Government1 day ago
The Central Bank of UAE directed all banks in the UAE to remain open for six days in a week, including Friday, local media reported on Thursday.
Local daily Al Khaleej cited a circular sent to banks, in which they were instructed to provide services to the public for at least five hours a day for six days.
The banks can decide upon the working hours in compliance with the new laws in the country, the circular said.
The changes will go into effect from January 2, 2022.
More details to follow.
