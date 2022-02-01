New UAE Labour Law: 12 work permits explained

Contracts to be issued for remote work, shared jobs, flexible, temporary, part-time and full-time jobs in private sector under new law.

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 5:42 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 6:15 PM

Starting tomorrow, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will start issuing 12 types of permits in line with the six work models introduced in the UAE's new labour law.

The regulations, which complement the UAE's recent series of groundbreaking visa schemes, help put into practice the law’s new provisions that aim to safeguard employee rights and establish a flexible and efficient labour market in the UAE that attracts and retains talents from all over the world.

Under the new labour law, work permits will be issued for juveniles, freelancers, Golden Visa holders, temporary, part-time employees.

Other permits will enable employers to train and hire juveniles aged 15 years old and UAE or GCC nationals, as well as recruit employees from abroad for a certain project or for temporary work.

From tomorrow, contracts will be issued for remote work, shared jobs, flexible, temporary, part-time and full-time jobs in the private sector.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said, the permits will provide an array of work options for employees in a manner that fits their needs and circumstances.

He added, "The new law boosts the status of the UAE's labour market as a key player on the global sphere that promotes flexibility, efficiency, ease of business, talent attraction and retention, while safeguarding the rights of employees and employers in a balanced manner.”

12 work permits:

— Temporary work permit: Enables employers to hire on a project basis or for work that lasts for a fixed period.

— One-mission permit: Enables companies and establishments to recruit an employee from abroad for temporary work or a specific project to be completed in a certain period of time.

— Part-time work permit: Allows employees to work for more than one employer based on a fixed number of hours or days.

— Juvenile permit: Enables employers to hire juveniles aged between 15 and 18 under the conditions outlined in the law.

— Student training permit: Enables companies and establishments to train and recruit teenagers aged 15 under specific regulations that ensure a healthy work environment.

— UAE/GCC National permit: Issued when hiring UAE and GCC nationals.

— Golden Visa Holders permit: Issued when hiring a Golden Visa holder inside the UAE.

— National Trainee permit: Enables companies and establishments to train UAE nationals based on their qualifications or fields.

— Freelancer permit: Issued for self-sponsored expats wishing to provide a certain service, complete a task or work for a fixed period of time for an individual or a company without sponsorship or existing contracts.

— A work permit to hire a worker from outside the country.

— A work permit to transfer an expatriate worker’s employment from one facility registered in the ministry to another.

— A work permit for expats who are sponsored by family.

