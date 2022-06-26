Dubai: Financial support for needy citizens, those with limited income increased

It aims to promote integrity, transparency, accountability and good governance in the Capital
Financial support for needy citizens in Dubai will be increased by 58 per cent to reach a budget of Dh438 million. Support for citizens with limited income has been increased by 42 per cent to reach Dh394 million.
These were among the several decisions announced on Sunday as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.
The priority in benefits offered to Emiratis will be given to families headed by senior citizens, widows and divorced women.
The committee will form a unified platform to offer all services to citizens in Dubai.
A comprehensive plan for the development of rural and remote areas will be announced next September.
