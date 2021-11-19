Dubai: Esaad holders to get 40% discount on Global Business Studies' tuition

The offer is applicable for all study programmes

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM

Esaad cardholders can now get a 40 per cent discount on tuition fees for all study programmes offered by the Global Business Studies Dubai (GBS).

The Dubai Police recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GBS. All government employees under the directorate of the Dubai Police are eligible for the discount.

The MoU was signed by Mona Al Amri, head of the Esaad Card Committee at Dubai Police, and Professor Ray Lloyd, CEO of Global Business Studies Dubai.

GBS, established in 2010, is an education provider offering a range of industry-focused courses. It has eight branches across the UK and a branch in Malta in addition to the one in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

GBS delivers vocational, undergraduate, and postgraduate programs in banking & finance, business and management, entrepreneurship, healthcare management, and education and training.

All offers offered by "Esaad" can be viewed through the website www.esaad.dubaipolice.gov.ae and Esaad smart App.