Dubai Police platform for students 'Efaad' wins Digital HR Award

Smart app responds to the needs, inquiries of scholarship students

By Staff Reporter Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 12:28 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 4:01 PM

The Dubai Police platform for students, Efaad, has recently won the Digital Human Resources Award by the GCC GOV HR Awards 2021.

Brigadier Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, expressed their happiness and pride in receiving the award which is another testament to the platform's success in fulfilling the force's strategy towards honing the skills of students and investing in human cadres.

"This achievement reflects Dubai Police's excellence and pioneering capabilities and demonstrates the qualified, productive and creative cadres," Brig. Murad added.

Lt. Col. Dr Mansour Al Balushi, Director of the Scholarship and Recruitment Department, explained that Efaad is a smart, interactive and comprehensive platform that responds to the needs and inquiries of Dubai Police scholarship students and sponsors university and college students and employees in their educational journey.

"The platform has proven successful and effective locally and internationally. It has been recognized by multiple awards since 2018 and continues to exert efforts in recruiting students seeking its services and programs," Col. Al Balushi added.

