Dubai Police's student platform receives UK Business Cultural Award
Efaad platform honoured as Best Digital Transformation Initiative
The Dubai Police platform for students, Efaad, has recently been recognized as the Best Digital Transformation (DX) Initiative by the UK Business Cultural Award 2021.
Efaad outperformed leading entities including Applus+, Foxtons, Glasgow Science Centre, and Yodel, placing the Force as the first policing agency to receive the prestigious accolade in the UAE.
Brigadier Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, expressed their happiness and pride in receiving the award, which saw fierce competition between leading companies and organizations from across the globe.
"This achievement reflects Dubai Police's excellence and pioneering capabilities and demonstrates the qualified, productive and creative cadres," Brig. Murad added.
Lt. Col. Dr Mansour Al Balushi, Director of the Scholarship and Recruitment Department, explained that Efaad is a smart, interactive and comprehensive platform that responds to the needs and inquiries of Dubai Police scholarship students and sponsors university and college students and employees in their educational journey.
"The platform has proven successful and effective locally and internationally. It has been recognized by multiple awards since 2018 and continues to exert efforts in recruiting students seeking its services and programs," Col. Al Balushi added.
Col. Al Balushi said that Dubai Police competed against major international companies and organizations, qualified for the final, and won first place in Digital Transformation (DX) category. "The force seeks to manifest its technological capacities and ambitious, national cadres and remain in the lead in terms of innovation and smart services," Col. Al Balushi concluded.
-
Education
Gitex 2021: EdTech companies need to push the...
The technology only addresses administrative challenges for teachers, ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust at times READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Up to 1 month in jail, Dh100,000 fine for...
The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an... READ MORE
-
Technology
Dubai: New AI system to detect violations, issue...
The technology was unveiled at Gitex 2021 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Ruler shares hope for a...
They met at the UAE pavilion at the mega fair READ MORE
-
News
Two-year-old Indian expat wins $1 million Dubai...
Two others to drive away with luxury motorbike READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 35,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: New tool to boost Covid safety at Expo 2020...
Model will predict impact on healthcare sector, generate real-time... READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end