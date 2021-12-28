Covid: 90-day visa-free entry to Tajikistan announced for UAE citizens

The decision comes into effect on January 1, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has announced that UAE nationals with diplomatic, special and normal passports can now travel to the Republic of Tajikistan without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit. The decision comes into effect on January 1, 2022.

Entry to Tajikistan for tourism is currently suspended because of the conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of MoFAIC, said the agreement reflects the strong ties between the UAE and the Republic of Tajikistan, that were founded on mutual understanding and respect and a will to bolster bilateral relations, to reflect the aspirations and visions of the leaderships of the two countries and serves common goals and interests.

Belhoul added that this step in part of MoFAIC’s diplomatic and consular efforts that aim to strengthen the UAE's global position. He stressed that providing distinguished consular services to ensure the happiness of Emiratis is one of the Ministry’s strategic goals, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to provide all means of care and happiness to UAE nationals around the world.

