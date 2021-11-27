Midfielder ruled out of at least next two games after coming into contact with someone who tested postive for virus
Either Italy or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will fail to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar as the two sides were drawn in the same qualifying playoffs.
Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties as 12 nations discovered their route to the 2022 World Cup finals during the draw in Zurich, Switzerland.
"Wales could host Scotland in the play-off finals after both were drawn into Path A, while European champions Italy face a trip to Portugal or Turkey in the Path C decider if they can overcome North Macedonia," an official statement from UEFA said.
The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June or July.
The tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between November 21 and December 18. The final draw is expected to be held in April 2022.
The 0-0 draw allowed Argentina to join Brazil in sealing qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year.
Scaloni has turned Argentina into a team that can look ahead to Qatar with optimism
Mendy has not yet formally entered a plea but his lawyer said the player has denied the allegations
Guardiola visited Expo 2020 following the club's recent derby win over Manchester United in the Premier League
Prolific striker Ali Mabkhout scored the game's only goal in the 85th minute from a penalty
Serbia, Spain qualify for World Cup, Portugal stunned
Only the top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar
