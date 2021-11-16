UAE keep Fifa World Cup hopes alive with 1-0 win over Lebanon

UAE's Tahnoon Al Zaabi (19) vies for the ball with Lebanon's Mouhammed Ali Dhaini. (AFC website)

By Team KT Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 6:06 PM

UAE recorded a 1-0 win over Lebanon at the Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, on Tuesday in their Group A World Cup qualifying match.

Prolific striker Ali Mabkhout scored the game's only goal in the 85th minute from a penalty.

The hard-fought win sent UAE to the third place in the group behind Iran and South Korea.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the third-placed team will advance to a playoff against the third-placed team in Group B.

The winner of the playoff will advance to an inter-confederation playoff for a berth in the World Cup.