UAE keep Fifa World Cup hopes alive with 1-0 win over Lebanon

The UAE capital previously hosted the Club World Cup in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018
Football3 weeks ago
UAE recorded a 1-0 win over Lebanon at the Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon, on Tuesday in their Group A World Cup qualifying match.
Prolific striker Ali Mabkhout scored the game's only goal in the 85th minute from a penalty.
The hard-fought win sent UAE to the third place in the group behind Iran and South Korea.
The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the third-placed team will advance to a playoff against the third-placed team in Group B.
The winner of the playoff will advance to an inter-confederation playoff for a berth in the World Cup.
The UAE capital previously hosted the Club World Cup in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018
Football3 weeks ago
The win leaves City with six points after three games in Group A
Football3 weeks ago
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta visited Expo 2020 and the Emirates pavilion as part of a recent trip to Dubai
Football4 weeks ago
Chelsea remain on top of the Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Brentford
Football4 weeks ago
Police came under attack from Hungary fans after they moved into the 'away section' and had to retreat.
Football1 month ago
Belgium will have to wait until next month for their World Cup berth
Football1 month ago
UAE will play Iraq today at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai (8:45 pm UAE Time)
Football1 month ago
Coach Didier Deschamps said that Benzema's contribution to the team extended beyond his goals
Football1 month ago