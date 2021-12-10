Pele to remain in hospital for 'a few days'

The Fifa Arab Cup sees 16 teams from across the Arab world come together to compete.
Brazilian football legend Pele said on Thursday he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumour.
The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumour found during routine exams at the end of August. Pele was hospitalised for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.
Pele said on Instagram he has been “having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment.” He added he had just finished the last session of 2021.
“I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think?” he wrote, with a picture showing him in a hospital gown and a clenched right fist. “Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!”
Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
