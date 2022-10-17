Fifa World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino

Although the two teams may not have superstars, having rosters comprising entirely domestic-based players does give coaches some benefits
Ticket sales for the soccer World Cup are approaching the three million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on November 20, Fifa president Gianni Infantino and event organisers said on Monday.
The top 10 purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the UAE, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany, Fifa's World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.
"There is currently either low or no availability for matches," Smith said.
Infantino, addressing the conference in a recorded video, said 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold for the month-long tournament, making it the "most successful hospitality programme ever," he said.
Hospitality tickets, which allow access to luxurious stadium lounges, some with free-flowing drinks, cost more than $34,300 per person for semifinal matches and the final, according to Fifa's website.
Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted soccer's global showpiece tournament, is preparing for an estimated 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup, the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country.
Thousands of fans are expected to stay in neighbouring countries like tourism hub the UAE and fly in to Doha for matches due to limited accommodation in Qatar.
The director general of Qatar's World Cup organising committee, Yasir Al Jamal, told the news conference that two million room nights had been sold and Qatar has added an additional 30,000 rooms to accommodate last-minute ticket sales.
"This has been designed to ensure that all ticket holders have the best chance of securing accommodation," Al Jamal said.
With most of the 31,000 or so hotel rooms in Qatar occupied by teams, their support staff and World Cup officials, organisers are offering fans accommodation in apartments, villas, prefabricated metal cabins, desert tents and three cruise ships moored in the Doha port.
Japan will be the first team to arrive for the tournament on Nov. 7, Smith said.
Although the two teams may not have superstars, having rosters comprising entirely domestic-based players does give coaches some benefits
The case stems from a complaint by DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazillian footballer when he was at Santos
FCB, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said that the move was part of their efforts to bring soccer and music together
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years
Following their defeat in Italy, a third loss in four games would leave Barca in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage
The World Cup winner had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years
The start-up reports that ransomware remains the number one threat to organisations, with damages expected to exceed $30B by 2023
Australian football legend Tim Cahill finished his career with four World Cup appearances and five goals