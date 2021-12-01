Arsenal footballer Gabriel fought off baseball bat-wielding robber

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with a superbly-timed bicycle kick to score for a ninth consecutive Champions League appearance
Football1 week ago
Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off an attacker wielding a baseball bat during an attempted robbery at his north London home in August, the Daily Mail reported.
Gabriel, 23, and a friend were followed home by two men wearing masks and hoods who tried to steal his car, phone and watch, the report said.
A video appeared to show one of the attackers lunging at Gabriel with a bat before the Arsenal defender punched him in the face and grapples with him.
The attacker, Abderaham Muse, was jailed for five years over one count of robbery and one of possession of an offensive weapon after police traced DNA from his hat which fell off during the scuffle, the report added.
Two accomplices have not been caught.
Reuters has requested comment from Arsenal.
“No injuries were suffered but a great deal of shock was caused,” Martin Lewis, prosecuting, told Harrow Crown Court, according to the report. “They happened to pick on two victims who were very fit and able to look after themselves.”
Gabriel has made 33 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since joining from Ligue 1 side Lille last year.
Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with a superbly-timed bicycle kick to score for a ninth consecutive Champions League appearance
Football1 week ago
United came into the contest knowing victory would see them through to the last 16 with one group match left to play
Football1 week ago
The winners will be announced on January 17.
Football1 week ago
Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 on Sunday
Football1 week ago
Solskjaer was dismissed after United lost five of their last seven league games
Football1 week ago
Arteta said such incidents were part of the blood-and-thunder of football
Football1 week ago
Barcelona moved into sixth place in the Spanish league, eight points behind leaders Sevilla and second-place Real Sociedad
Football1 week ago
The result left PSG with 37 points from 14 games ahead of a Champions League trip to Manchester City
Football1 week ago