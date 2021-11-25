UAE National Day: Must-try food deals

125 recipes blend her knowledge of soulful Southern cooking with influences from China, Italy and Mexico.
The city that has not only grown to become one big global hub but has sparkled all along the way, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on December 2. Here, cuisine and culture take the centrestage with the UAE being the melting pot. So, what can be a better way to mark the Golden Jubilee than celebrating with irresistible delicacies? We bring you some of the city’s restaurants that have crafted special menus or treats for National Day!
Bet you can’t say no to this homegrown modern Parisian bistro’s tres leches (three milk cake), especially curated for this year’s National Day. Diners will be able to savour the sponge cake that is infused with earthy cardamom spice and nutty pistachios and topped with both raspberry coulis and dried raspberries. Diners
Location: Al Quoz
Average cost: Dh230 (for two)
Date: December 2
Offering distinctly modern Middle Eastern and international food, Kenza can be your celebratory dining spot to sit back and behold the Burj Khalifa views with family. As part of their National Day offer, guests will get 50 per cent off on buffet lunch and Friday Brunch on December 2 and 3, from 1pm to 4pm and buffet dinner is available from December 1 to 3, from 7pm to 10pm.
Location: Ramada, Downtown Dubai
Average cost: 50 per cent on Dh169
Date: December 1 – December 3
The growth of the UAE menu has been especially created in partnership with agritech platform Fresh on Table and will feature Emirati cuisine made from locally-sourced ingredients. Available at 17 hotels, the enticing menu includes hamachi bil falafel with sesame hummus dressing, roasted cauliflower steak, and seared seabass fillets. For some sweet craving, order Golden Jubilee churros served with date ice cream and 24-karat gold flakes.
Location: All Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Average cost: Dh220 per person on set menu
Date: November 28- December 4
Inviting guests to celebrate the Year of the 50th, this coffee roastery is serving traditional mandi — a slow-cooked lamb, Middle Eastern spices, roasted cashew nuts and fluffy white rice. Sum it up with their creamy affogato made with cardamom and saffron ice cream, served with a double espresso.
Location: Warehouse next to RTA car park, Al Quoz
Average cost: Dh80
Date: November 28– December 4
To mark the Golden Jubilee, this Dubai chocolatier has created seven special truffle recipes with each chocolate hand-stamped with the number 50 while the fillings include cardamom, rose, pistachio and coffee. The chocolatiers will also launch a special Golden Jubilee recipe book in alliance with six Emirati chefs, featuring recipes passed down generations.
Location: Al Ghurair warehouse complex, Al Quoz
Average cost: Box of seven for Dh54; a box of 50 for Dh385; cookbook Dh17
Date: Until December 31
This exclusive dining spot at Expo 2020 Dubai will offer 50 lucky guests an ultra-luxury evening that will include a flavourful nine-course menu prepared by 25 chefs — a mix of local talent and Michelin-starred chefs from around the world. The lucky guests will be driven to the venue in a limousine and get to meet and greet a guest chef. What’s more? They get an individualised gift bag to take home!
Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020
Nine course menu: Dh2,500
Date: 2 December (from 7pm)
