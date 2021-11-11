Meals on wheels: Best food trucks in the UAE

By Michelle Young Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 6:44 PM

It’s time to spice up your foodie experience and devour some street delicacies with a twist! For adventurous under-the-open-skies and on-the-go dining, with food that spreads from streetside burgers to cheesy fries and even healthier greens, give food trucks a try this weekend.

Last Exit DXB Bound

A quintessentially classic pit stop featuring American-inspired food trucks that play up with classic burger combinations from the retro 1950s. There is something for every taste, including seafood, burgers, hot dogs, pizza, fries, shakes, hot/cold coffees, and more. Popular food trucks are Starbucks, Burger Pit and Cupagahwa, besides, Hardee’s, KFC, Refuel, My Karak, Il Café de Roma. Choose from breakfast, burger, sandwiches, coffee, bakery and fast food on-the-go. It is open day and night from 6 am to 3 pm.

Location: Last Exit E11, Qudra D63, Al Khawaneej D89

Average cost: Varies based on restaurants

Alpha Burgers

This place is always busy as they open for limited hours in the evening. Reach well before the sunset to pick your burger with either deep fried chicken, plant-based meat, wagyu, bacon, eggs dressed with your choice of ranch, curry, honey mustard, caramelised onions and their signature sauce. Opens daily at 5:30 pm.

Location: Damac Hills

Average cost: Dh90 (for two)

SALT

If you are looking to grab a bite by the sea, Salt is one of the city’s most sought-after food trucks, serving irresistible sliders and shakes. Apart from lip-smacking slider burgers, this food truck also offers fries, drinks, softies, signature sauces, croissants, fresh mixes, cake buns, Acai and healthy shakes. Their chicken Cheetos fries and sliders, wagyu burger, chilli fries, lemonades and cheesy fries are hugely popular. Open from 8 am to 3 pm daily.

Location: Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim

Average cost: Dh125 (for two)

Theo’s Point

Ditching the notion of food trucks serving up only calorie-loaded fast food, Theo’s Point dishes up food made with superfoods, fresh produce, home-made artisan breads and other baked goodness and high protein meatless alternatives. Foods contain no preservatives, no hormones, no fried foods, non-GMO and no refined sugar. Try their high protein veggie burgers or Nature’s Multivitamin highest quality organic meat, chicken and vegetarian bone broth along with oven-baked falafel wrap, shawarma, steak/chicken sandwich, sides, salads and fresh drinks and desserts.

Location: Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3

Average cost: Dh130 (for two)

Maddy Food Truck

Craving fast-food? Maddy Food Truck has a delicious menu of parathas (wraps) like shakshuka paratha, chicken paratha, dynamite shrimp paratha, burgers like chicken burger, chicken doritos burger and fries like shawarma fries, dynamite shrimp fries and more. They also serve refreshing choice of mojito and milkshakes, like Acai milk.

Location: Branches: Jebel Ali Beach, Al Madam and Expo 2020 Dubai

Average cost: Dh100 (for two)

Piazza 17

On-the-go food truck that can be booked anytime, anywhere in Dubai. They cater breakfast, pizza, pasta, focaccia, mojitos, cold and hot coffees, juices, sandwiches, salads and desserts. Some of their bestsellers are pizza truffle, chocolate fondant, coconut gelato, mini krapfen, lemon fries and mozzarella truffle bites. Open daily from 12pm to 4 am.

Location: Kiosk No.1, City Walk

Average cost: Dh80 (for two)