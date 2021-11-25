Brunch Review: Masti Dubai

Dubai - Relish one of the best brunches in the city that reimagines Indian cuisine with global flavours

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 3:26 PM

Masti, a Hindi colloquial word, which translates to fun and mischief, is a happy blend of modern and traditional Indian cuisine that is rich in flavour and texture. The array of Indian-inspired dishes takes a cue and influence from a raft of global flavours.

Award-winning chef Prashant Chipkar’s menu is a reinterpretation of Indian cuisine. The Elephant Bath Brunch comprises risotto, croquette, lasagne and ceviche — the last being a Peruvian classic with lime, jalapeno and crispy plantain — that have been mixed and matched with classic Indian dishes.

For starters, try out dal pakwan — a Sindhi dish — or strawberry and sea bass ceviche. Or, take your pick from fiery cauliflower tacos, spiced beetroot croquettes, masti-pide truffle eggs — slow-cooked eggs and fresh truffle accompanied by chutney pesto and smoked cauliflower — to chicken tikka gyoza that comes with roasted garlic-tomato chutney.

The mains are a delicious spread of pizza — burrata and truffle with makhana sauce — smoked lentil and quinoa tikki, prawns cafreal-steam kulcha, burrata butter chicken, and ghee roast angus — fiery-tangy-spicy beef, flavoured with ghee-roasted spices along with oregano malabar parotta.

You can also go for vegetarian, chicken or lamb biryanis that are served with raita.

For desserts, you can settle for poached pears that come with homemade vanilla ice cream or chocolate berries tart.

The fusion food goes well with house beverages, cocktails, fresh juices and mocktails.

