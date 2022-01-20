Dubai: 7 hot chocolate spots to keep you warm in winter months

By Tobith Tom Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 11:54 PM

Come winter and the mind automatically thinks of hot chocolate. This thick, creamy beverage is for those who, while enjoying their tea and coffee, also crave for something richer from time to time. We draw a list of places that serve the best hot chocolate in town...

Godiva Cafe

Considered one of the master chocolatiers of Dubai, this cafe creates one of the finest Belgian chocolates and

serves three varieties of hot chocolate beverages: the original chocoelixir, the dark hot chocolate and salted caramel.

Location: City Walk, Dubai

Price: Dh140 (for two)

Home Bakery

One word to describe their hot chocolate — perfection! The drink is served in a hot steaming mug with chocolate chunks melting in the bottom, and topped off with whipped cream to create the perfect hot drink.

Location: Galleria, Al Barsha

Price: Dh155 (for two)

Caffè Nero

With its gourmet meals, Caffè Nero serves one of the finest hot chocolate beverages called ‘Milano’. This super chocolatey drink provides a rich experience under a budget without sacrificing the taste and is perfect for winters.

Location: MotorCity, Dubai

Price: Dh45 (for two)

Leonidas

This cafe is your one-stop shop for all things chocolate! Leonidas makes for the perfect spot to indulge in a hot cuppa, while taking a break from your shopping spree.

Location: Burjuman, Dubai

Price: Dh80 (for two)

Ladurée

A classic upscale French bakery that serves not only the best macarons, but also the perfect combination of thick and creamy ‘chocolat chaud Ladurée’. Synonymous to the picture-perfect dessert experience, Ladurée will not disappoint.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Price: Dh230 (for two)

Cocoville

Don’t judge a drink by its size! Cocoville serves hot chocolate

in many sizes, but one of their famous beverages is the hot chocolate shot served in a small cup and topped with whipped cream and marshmallows.

Location: Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

Price: Dh60 (for two)

Angelina

Hot chocolate is one of the signature drinks of this French cafe. This molten chocolate beverage is served in a fancy cup without sacrificing its consistency to provide every customer with a rich and creamy taste.

Location: Dubai Mall, Dubai

Price: Dh355 (for two)