Dubai: 6 must-try food deals for Father's Day

Round-up of the best dining spots around town

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:45 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:48 PM

Create priceless moments this Father’s Day as you treat the most important man in your life to the best meal. The UAE is all geared up for this occasion with the best offers in town. Here are some options you can choose from, while deciding where to treat your dad...

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Couqley French Bistro & Bar is famously known for their burgers, steaks and all that is meaty, a true reflection of the fine eats of France. On this special day, they’re making sure to raise the ‘stakes’, with an exclusive offer of a 350g Australian Grade 5 Wagyu ribeye, grilled over flames. This offer is available for grabs on June 19 only.

Venue: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh445 for two people (approx.)

Laung by Peppermill

Laung is offering special discounts this Father’s Day. Offering a three-course meal with choices of both veg and non-veg dishes, such as Tomato Dhaniya Shorba, Indian Chaat, Chicken Malai Tikka and Beetroot Tikki, Mustard fish curry, Chicken/Paneer Tikka Masala and heavenly desserts, enjoy this luxurious setting overlooking the corniche.

Venue: Nation Towers, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh190 for two people (approx.)

The Cavendish

The Cavendish is showing their gratitude to fathers out there by treating them to a free meal. Bring your pops along and make sure he relishes this Sunday Carvery consisting British, Irish and Mediterranean cuisines. With classics like Scottish smoked salmon, antiboise prawns, salads and more, you’re sure to have a good time!

Venue: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh470 for two people (approx.)

Social House

On June 21, Social House is giving a 20 per cent discount to all families and fathers. Enter this trendy and aesthetic restaurant as you feast on Italy’s finest. Offering Penne Contandina or the Rib Eye steak and the Black Pepper Beef with June specials like Arabiatta and Shrimp Aglio Olio Pizza, this visit will surely be memorable.

Venue: The Dubai Mall, Dubai

Price: Dh275 for two people (approx.)

Isola

If you’re looking to give your father a break after a long day at work, Isola has got you covered. What better way to relax and destress than through sitting by a scenic pool side view while enjoying Italian delicacies like Spaghetti, Rigatoni, Salmone zucchini, and much more. Avail this golden chance to surprise your father.

Venue: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Dubai

Price: Dh320 for two people (approx.)

Bombay Bungalow

To beat this summer heat, drinks and coolers are essentials. Bombay Bungalow has got all your favourite options with a special offer on complimentary drinks like Bombay Chaas, Pepsi Summer Float, Bungalow Special to have with their delicious Indian cuisine. Enjoy stunning views as you sip on your drink and eat fantastic food.

Venue: JBR, Dubai

Price: Dh250 for two people (approx.)