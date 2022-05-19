Best Sunday brunches in the UAE

We draw a list of places that serve the best hot chocolate in town...
The Friday brunch was an institution. Although, now with the new weekend in place, Sunday brunches are also acquiring a following of their own. So, enjoy your days off with some of the best brunch options around town, with dazzling views and delicious meals...
Akira Back
Enjoy your brunch with a view to obsess over at Akira Back, with the spectacular scenery of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina ahead of you. Other than an extensive menu, there are various vegetarian and gluten free options too, if you’re on the lookout for healthier options. Children under 12 can brunch for free.
Venue: W Dubai The Palm, Jumeirah
Price: Dhs395 (soft drinks), Dhs495 (house beverages)
Nikki Beach Dubai
The perfect weekend getaway, Nikki Beach has one of the best brunches Dubai has to offer. Lay down under the blue sky with your feet in the golden sand as you groove to the DJs playing their best tunes. With an international cuisine, including delicious desserts and drinks, head there from 1pm-4pm on Sundays.
Venue: Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah
Price: Dhs315 (soft drinks) Dhs515 (house beverages)
Liwan
Do you reminisce the days of Expo 2020 Dubai? The feeling of being surrounded by every culture out there and the thrill, beauty, and inclusion of it all. You can now enjoy the foodie version of the Expo with Liwan’s Around The World themed brunch every Sunday from 12.30 to 4pm.
Venue: Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Deira
Price: Dhs175 per person, Dhs88 (kids)
High Note Lounge
Looking to enjoy the Dubai summers but also beat the heat? Aloft mina has the perfect combo in store for you with their Sunday Aqua Brunch at High Note. With its retractable roof, seating area covered with canopies and multiple air conditioning units, this summer friendly brunch spot is calling out to you.
Venue: Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Mankool
Price: Dh149 per person
Masti
An Indian brunch is always a classic delight to devour with family and friends. Masti brings you its Mischievous Monkey Brunch where you can enjoy a wide variety of Indo fusion delicacies like pulled tandoori chicken bao, pizza with burrata, truffle and makhani sauce, to enjoy your dreamy afternoon.
Venue: La Mer, Jumeirah 1
Price: Dhs245 (soft drinks), Dhs345 (house beverages)
Seven Sisters
Overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, visit this party destination with its Under The Moon brunches. The destined spot for meat lovers, be sure to try their rock shrimps, dynamite misto, chicken tacos, boneless buffalo wings, pepperoni flat bread, sliders, sushi, edamame, vegetable tempura mix and more.
Venue: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay
Price: Dh199 (house beverages)
