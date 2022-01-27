Best places to enjoy Bao in Dubai

A low-down on the hottest places to eat around town

By Tobith Tom Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 8:25 PM

These yeast-leavened buns are fluffy, soft and cooked under steam to become the perfect delicacy that brings in a wide variety of flavours with every bite. Here’s a guide to some of the best baos in the city…

Socialicious

Known for its cosy environment and comfort food, Socialicious serves a wide variety of baos. Along with their mouth-watering steamy baos, they provide a plate of hand-cut sweet potato fries to add some crunchiness.

Location: Jumeirah Village, Dubai

Price: Dh120 (for two)

The China Club

One of the chef’s recommendations, ‘Chicken char siu bao’ is filled with BBQ chicken and covered in sweet honey, making it the perfect dish to satisfy your taste buds! Adding their famous Iced Peach Tea with the meal would make the perfect combination.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek

Price: Dh300 (for two)

Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

Experience the most authentic flavours of bao! They serve three varieties, each unique to give a new flavour: cottage cheese and sundried tomatoes, smoked chilli chicken, and the delicious prawn tempura bao.

Location: Burjuman Centre, Mankhool

Price: Dh160 (for two)

New Shanghai

The taste of New Shanghai’s baos will transport you to the streets of Shanghai. Their truffle chicken xiao long bao is a must-try and one of the popular dishes of the restaurant. You could also try the crab and chicken xiao long Bao, all served in a traditional bamboo steamer.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown

Price: Dh215 (for two)

Golden Dragon Restaurant

Their famous ‘Char Sui Bao’ is the perfect dish that would just melt in your mouth! Char Sui Bao is made of BBQ chicken fillings and covered with Mantou, which is cooked in steam to make it fluffy and soft. Along with many drinks available, the perfect combination for the bao would be the Tom Yum cooler.

Location: Oud Metha, Dubai

Price: 165 (for two)

Din Tai Fung

Enjoy a plate of baos in Din Tai Fung, famous for their dumplings and the gastronomical experience! Whether you want to have the traditional bao or want to try with a new ingredient, Din Tai Fung has it all.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown

Price: Dh160 (for two)