Best Luqaimat to try in Dubai

Dubai - 6 places to get this Emirati dessert

By Tobith Tom Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 2:56 PM

Still not over the National Day celebrations? The famous Arabic delicacy, luqaimat, has you sorted! A hot and sweet dish, crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, topped off with sesame seeds and drizzled with the traditional date syrup. Every bite taken is a reminder of the legacy of Arabic cuisines.

Logma

Logma provides the experience of authentic Khaleeji cuisine and is one of the finest Emirati restaurants in Dubai. They offer a magical experience of the sweet luqaimats that are drizzled with the traditional date syrup, honey or Nutella for the chocoholics.

Location: Mirdif City Center, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh230 (for two)

Loqmato

A Turkish origin restaurant that has opened its branch in Dubai Mall, Loqmato provides a wide range of ‘luqaimats’ or ‘loqmas’, sweet and hot flour balls mixed with cheese, white chocolate, caramel, honey or pistachios, giving customers different food options to try.

Location: Dubai Mall, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh80 (for two)

Sikka cafe

A local homegrown cafe that serves a combination of Emirati, Arabic, Indian and Persian cuisine amid an eclectic ambience, Sikka makes you feel right at home. The luqaimats which are deep-fried and drizzle with syrup, pistachios and rose leaves, feel like little drops of heaven in your mouth.

Location: City Walk, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh225 (for two)

Arabian Tea House

This place does not only serve traditional and authentic Arabic cuisine but also transports you to the old times with its turquoise benches, white rattan chairs, lace curtains and beautiful flowers. A cup of qahwa and a traditional plate of luqaimat would make your day just perfect.

Location: Al Fahidi, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh225 (for two)

Al Fanar Café

Creating an ambience of Dubai in the 1960s with the taste of Emirati cuisine, this place has many traditional and modern desserts, including luqaimat. The luqaimat is fried till it’s golden and coated with date syrup or other flavours like chocolate and butterscotch that melt in your mouth.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh250 (for two)