6 kids-friendly brunch places in Dubai

Dubai - Brunch your way into the weekend

By Michelle Young Published: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 1:56 PM

High-octane, four-course brunch or light bites to fuel you through the day, the city’s brunch scene is eclectic, almost like a weekend getaway! From spellbinding rooftop views, immersive live music to pool-side parties and beach entertainment, Friday brunches are no longer limited to just the parents having all the fun. Here are some family-friendly spots to hang out with your children.

Reform Social & Grill

Start your Friday with fun, frolic and food at this family-friendly British gastropub that knows well to keep the little guests entertained with live music, a magician and a host of activities with arts and crafts, ceramic design and jewellery-making. Every Friday, enjoy the sumptuous brunch and beverages while the kids can sip on soft drinks and savour special kid-sized brunch portions. Kids under five are can attend free-of-cost.

Location: The Lakes

Average cost: Dh350 house; Dh199 soft and Dh99 for kids

Gastro Kitchen

How about taking a dip in the infinity pool and strolling along the private beach after a filling brunch? Their sip and swim Friday breakfast buffet offers a variety of European, international and Arabic cuisines from steaks, salmon, sushi to a variety of lip-smacking seafood, live entertainment and live-cooking stations. The little ones can hop into the kids’ pool after filling up their stomachs from the dedicated children’s menu.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR

Average cost: Dhs399 house; Dhs299 soft and Dhs150 for kids

Solo – Italian restaurant & bar

Kids are never full for Italian food! ‘Solo Gusto’ Friday brunch offers authentic flavours from across Italy and full-day access to the hotel’s pool. They have special kids’ menu, including Fish Fingers, Turkey Ham, Kids Burger, Crispy Chicken Tenders and pasta. Start with Caprese Salad, Mushroom Arancini and indulge in mains like Pizza Del Giorno, Brasato E Polenta, to end with a delicious Italian Dolci (dessert). Kids under 12 eat for free.

Location: Solo, Raffles Dubai, Oud Metha

Average cost: Dh400 house; Dh300 soft and Dh150 for kids

Nomad

Redefine your brunch experience with European and international cuisines. From delectable starters to delicious mains and dessert, the restaurant offers a relaxed family ambience with live music. Make your kids happy with their favourite chicken tender, zucchini noodles, macaroni and cheese and cupcakes and let them go and feed the ducks at the pond. Kids under three go free.

Location: Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Average cost: Dh295 house; Dh150 soft and Dh95 for kids

The Restaurant

Movies or brunch or both? This recently renovated foodie spot offers a lavish buffet of your favourite English and French delicacies. While you unwind with live music, let kids enjoy the dedicated Reel Cinemas-themed area every Friday. Live-cooking, classic cinema-themed food and an array of fun activities, including a bouncy castle and video games await you. You can also get free tickets to Reel Cinemas. Kids under six eat free.

Location: Address Dubai Marina

Average cost: Dh325 house; Dh225 soft and Dh125 for kids

Just Vegan Jumeirah

Looking for a vegan budget brunch? Step into this eatery with botanical vibes. Tick your vegan calendar green with a three-course brunch, unlimited house beverages and special plant-based version of soups from Russia and Ukraine. Try unlimited starters like BBQ Corn, Curry Hummus, Peri Peri Popcorn, and mains like Korma Curry with steam rice or tortilla, Chick’n & Mushroom from Chickpea Pasta and an array of tempting vegan desserts.

Location: Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1

Average cost: Dh49