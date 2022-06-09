5 must-try breakfast spots in the UAE

A round-up of the best food places around town

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 5:30 PM

One’s breakfast menu truly sets the mood for the rest of the day. So why not feast on the best meals to kickstart a beautiful and productive day? With mesmerising views and appetising bites, here are some of UAE’s finest options for breakfasts...

Arabian Tea House

With a gorgeous morning view as you sip on your Qahwa, feel peace surround you as you eat in Arabian Tea House’s simple yet sophisticated outdoor seating. The first authentic Emirati restaurant since 1997, this place has a wide array of breakfast options consisting of Arabian, Middle Eastern and Emirati cuisines, like Ragag, Khameer, Chami Cheese, Hummus and vegetarian options, salads, Fattoush and falafel.

Venue: Souq Al Shanasiyah, Sharjah

Price: Dh210 for two people (approx.)

Denny’s

The famous place known for treating you well on a breakfast kind of day, Denny’s is known for their Chicken Burgers, Raspberry Shake, Pancake Breakfast, Pancakes and Maple Syrup, Thick Shakes, Vanilla Milkshake and many more breakfast delights. They even offer kids special on Tuesday’s where kids get a free meal along with one main ordered meal and can choose from a variety of options.

Venue: Al Safa, Dubai

Price: Dh230 for two people (approx.)

The Farm

Hidden in a whole new world, you will enter The Farm as you go through a gorgeous mini forest and enter this Mediterranean hot-spot. With menu options like Frittata, Chocolate Waffle, English Breakfast, Egg Benedict, Chocolate Milkshake, Sweet Potato Fries and much more offered in the Italian, European and Thai cuisines, this breakfast will be a cultural delight.

Venue: Al Barari, Dubai

Price: Dh340 for two people (approx.)

Bol Gappa

This Bollywood inspired restaurant is the perfect way to kick off your mornings. Especially if you are looking for something light on the pocket. Bol Gappa’s new breakfast menu consists of vegetarian and non-vegetarian Frankies served with masala chips, vegetarian Momos and Nashte Ki Shaan, which includes Indian breakfast dishes like Aloo Paratha, Keema Paratha, Chole Bhature, and more. They also have an offer on bottomless Karak chai just for 2 dirhams!

Venue: Al Karama, Dubai

Price: Dh115 for two people (approx.)

HEAL

If you are looking for a healthy start to your day, HEAL is your go-to destination. With its tranquile aesthetic, fresh juices, organic teas, pressed juices, and smoothies, you are bound to be refreshed. In their food menu, they offer pancakes, granola snacks, acai bowls, French toasts, salad bowls and pasta dishes. The dessert menu incorporates milk cakes, umm ali, date pudding, HEAL’s own special cloud cake and much more.

Venue: Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Price: Dh220 for two people (approx.)

Lana Lusa

Devour this authentic Portuguese breakfast at Lana Lusa with dishes like Prego, Pica Pau, salads, Choco grelhado and desserts like Mousse de Lima, Mousse de Chocolate and many more. With its wooden, plants and brass interior, enjoy breakfast with family and friends, as you catch up with a homely vibe.

Venue: Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Price: Dh230 for two people (approx.)