General Pension and Social Security Authority approves draft annual budget for 2023

Traders are also monitoring the United States' payrolls report which is expected today, as it could influence the Fed's stance on monetary policy
Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the sixth board meeting on Wednesday, as he reviewed numerous decisions and suggestions.
The board analysed and approved the financial statements for the second quarter of 2022, discussed GPSSA's draft annual budget for 2023, and approved it in preparation for submission to the cabinet (for further approval).
They also reviewed the developments of the digital transformation programme, discussed other topics on its agenda, and took appropriate decisions.
GPSSA's statistics for October 2022 indicate an increase in the number of employers registered with the Authority to 8,080, as compared to 7,149 employers in October 2021. The number of contributors increased to 89,496, as compared to 86,799 for the same period last year.
The number of pensioners affiliated with the Authority reached 18,888, as compared to 17,236 in October 2021, while the number of beneficiaries reached 8,489, in comparison with 8,081 last year.
Insurance expenditures for insured individuals, pensioners and beneficiaries with the GPSSA amounted to Dh389,318,943 in October 2022, as opposed to Dh390,580,332 in October 2021.
ALSO READ:
Traders are also monitoring the United States' payrolls report which is expected today, as it could influence the Fed's stance on monetary policy
It rose 1% on the euro and 1.3% on the sterling overnight, and was trying to hold those gains in bumpy early trade in Asia
ING Bank economist Nicholas Mapa expects the central bank to lift its key policy rate by 50bps at each of its two remaining meetings this year, to tame inflation
According to the bank’s recent statistics, its month-on-month balance sheet rose by 0.84% or Dh4.13 billion in July
The sterling rose as far as $1.128, its highest in 10 days, while FTSE futures hinted at a strong recovery
With the latest increase, the repo rate — the short term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank — is now close to 6 per cent
The rising trade deficit, depleting forex reserves, and the latest monetary policy tightening by the US Fed are some factors responsible for the downturn
Officials in several countries — including the United States, Britain, Switzerland and Sweden — unveiled more increases in the cost of borrowing