DGCX closes 2021 with total value traded worth of around $150b

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 3:51 PM

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has reported its 2021 full-year market statistics, with the exchange recording a yearly AOI sum of 1,985,584 contracts.

The exchange also traded 7,076,350 contracts during the year – with the total value of the contracts amounting to $149.676 billion.

The DGCX’s best performing product in 2021 was its Indian Rupee Options (DINRO) Futures Contract, which traded up 1,233 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y).

As part of its broader cross-border collaboration efforts, the DGCX also signed landmark agreements with the S & Royal Group Mongolia to explore future business and trade opportunities, as well as the Financial Markets Regulatory in Sudan, to strengthen the gold market across Africa.

Additionally, the DGCX also signed a strategic MoU with Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) aimed at supporting with the development of a clearing and settlement commodities exchange in Zimbabwe.

Trading was particularly busy in December, with trade volumes of over 727,784 million contracts traded during the month, led by the DGCX’s Indian Rupee Future Contract.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: "During 2021, the DGCX diversified its product portfolio, introducing new contracts such as the PKR Futures Contract as well as expanding our footprint into the Israeli market. We also continued to focus on upgrading our system capabilities and technology infrastructure during the year – and our planned integration with Nasdaq is set to complete in Q2 2023. As we begin 2022, we continue to actively engage several stakeholders and will soon launch a number of innovative future contracts that will create value for market participants and further consolidate our position in the Middle East."

DGCX closed the year with industry plaudits, being named as ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the prestigious FOW Global Investor MENA 2021 Awards for a fourth year in a row.

Additionally, the DCCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of DGCX providing clearing and settlement services was also awarded the ‘Clearing House of the Year - Middle East and Africa’ by the FOW Global Investor MENA 2021 Awards, in recognition of its clearing and settlement services, which provided resiliency and stability to financial markets. DCCC is the only Central Counter Party in the Middle East that offers clearing services across multiple asset classes such as Currencies, Base and Precious Metals, Hydrocarbons and Equity derivatives, both index and single stock.

During 2021, DGCX received its permit from the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), enabling qualified Israeli corporations who trade on proprietary basis to become members of the DGCX and to use its trading services and platforms.

In April, the DGCX Group launched its Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Futures Contract, the first of its kind on any regulated exchange in the world. To date, the contract successfully traded a total of 8,765 lots valued at $109.86 million, showcasing the demand from market participants to diversify their exposure to the Pakistani market.

At the forefront of developing and shaping the Islamic finance sector, the DGCX has also been actively involved in partnerships with leading institutions to introduce more Islamic products to the Exchange, including its recent partnership with Global Islamic Financial Services.

As part of its community outreach, the DGCX also recently partnered with Ajman University to help foster the development of finance professionals by committing to share knowledge, co-host educational events, and provide access to academic and professional platforms.

During the year, the DGCX was also one of many exchanges around the globe to raise awareness for women’s empowerment – by celebrating the seventh annual ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality’ ceremony on International Women’s Day.

- Wam