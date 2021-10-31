Ajman Bank reports Dh90.1 million profit in Q3

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Chairman of Ajman Bank, chaired the meeting of the board of directors of the bank held on October 28, 2021. — Supplied photo

Ajman Bank on Sunday said its third-quarter net profit surged 61 per cent to Dh90.1 million from Dh55.9 million in the same quarter last year.

This positive trend was also reflected in the increase in the bank’s net operating income of Dh477 million for July-September quarter of 2021 achieving an increase of 12 per cent compared to Q3 2020’s net operating income of Dh424 million during the same period.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Chairman of Ajman Bank, chaired the meeting of the board of directors of the bank held on October 28, 2021. The board members and CEO Mohammed Amiri whereas they discussed the financial results of the bank.

“Our revenues have proven to be resilient, with the continuation of consumer and corporate confidence rising across our businesses. We are focused on driving efficiencies while maintain-ing our growth momentum. This also demonstrates the pioneering vision of the UAE and the improving economic conditions with the country’s commendable handling of the pandemic,” Mohamed Amiri, chief executive officer, Ajman Bank, said.

“We expect the trend to continue over the coming months. While maintaining a strong balance sheet, we are proud of our achievements including numerous industry recognitions with key milestones,” he added.

The bank’s total assets remained stable at Dh21.5 billion as at September 30, 2021 while the bank capital is Dh2.1 billion and the total shareholder’s equity is Dh2.6 billion.

