Wall of wishes, match screenings: Fifa fever takes over UAE hospitals

There had been fears the 25-year-old would not make the Seleção squad for the tournament after he came off with a calf injury in mid-October
Fifa fever has taken the UAE by storm. So much so, that even hospitals are now getting involved.
Taking advantage of one of the world's biggest sporting events, hospitals have designed creative ways to raise awareness of diseases and disorders.
Here's what all they have in store:
Using tongue-in-cheek humour and medical language in a witty fashion, Welcare at Mediclinic has created an interactive photobooth.
Showcasing football fans with different 'diseases', it brings the world cup fervour to life.
Aster Hospitals have set up foot golf inside the hospital for children and adults. Participants must shoot a football from a particular distance into a hole. Winners will be given a football and wristband as prizes.
As part of the ongoing Fifa World Cup, Aster Hospitals are offering a free second medical opinion in orthopaedics and sports medicine. They also promote fitness through a health package at a heavily subsidised rate of Dh99. The package covers blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, TG triglycerides, HDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol.
Thumbay Hospital Ajman is screening all the Fifa matches on a big screen at their food court so that their patients, doctors, attendees, and staff don’t miss out on the action
Burjeel Hospital also has something similar in store. To engage patients and visitors during the World Cup, they have made special arrangements. In addition to screening the matches, the hospital has set up a unique 'wall of wishes' at the hospital's entrance where guests can write wishes to their favourite teams and players. According to hospital officials, the wall is getting a good response from visitors.
It is already filled with warm wishes from fans of Argentina, Brazil, England, and France. Saudi nationals have shared messages hailing the team for a fantastic victory against Argentina.
The hospital has also launched a contest to predict the winners, and those making the correct predictions stand to win exciting prizes. Its sports medicine department has also lined up activities for the patients connected to the World Cup.
Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has arranged to screen matches at the hospital atrium, where patients and bystanders can gather and cheer for their favourite teams. Doctors and medical professionals in these hospitals also utilise the season to create awareness about the importance of engaging in physical and sporting activities to maintain good health.
ALSO READ:
There had been fears the 25-year-old would not make the Seleção squad for the tournament after he came off with a calf injury in mid-October
Premier League giants United announced this week that Ronaldo was leaving after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview
The West African team gave their fans something to cheer when Andre Ayew equalised, and Osman Bukari's 89th-minute header set up an anxious ending
He set the record when he smashed a penalty during Portugal's game with Ghana in Doha
Korea's possession-based football forced the opponent to resort to the long-ball tactic as Group H encounter ends in a goalless draw
The party shifts offshore for die-hard football fans
The main area includes many big screens and comfortable seating to host hundreds of supporters who will be watching and cheering for their favourite teams
Kim has travelled to Qatar with three of his friends from Seoul to support their national team at this Fifa World Cup