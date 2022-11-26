Wall of wishes, match screenings: Fifa fever takes over UAE hospitals

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 8:55 AM

Fifa fever has taken the UAE by storm. So much so, that even hospitals are now getting involved.

Taking advantage of one of the world's biggest sporting events, hospitals have designed creative ways to raise awareness of diseases and disorders.

Here's what all they have in store:

Using tongue-in-cheek humour and medical language in a witty fashion, Welcare at Mediclinic has created an interactive photobooth.

Showcasing football fans with different 'diseases', it brings the world cup fervour to life.

Aster Hospitals have set up foot golf inside the hospital for children and adults. Participants must shoot a football from a particular distance into a hole. Winners will be given a football and wristband as prizes.

As part of the ongoing Fifa World Cup, Aster Hospitals are offering a free second medical opinion in orthopaedics and sports medicine. They also promote fitness through a health package at a heavily subsidised rate of Dh99. The package covers blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, TG triglycerides, HDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol.

Thumbay Hospital Ajman is screening all the Fifa matches on a big screen at their food court so that their patients, doctors, attendees, and staff don’t miss out on the action

Burjeel Hospital also has something similar in store. To engage patients and visitors during the World Cup, they have made special arrangements. In addition to screening the matches, the hospital has set up a unique 'wall of wishes' at the hospital's entrance where guests can write wishes to their favourite teams and players. According to hospital officials, the wall is getting a good response from visitors.

It is already filled with warm wishes from fans of Argentina, Brazil, England, and France. Saudi nationals have shared messages hailing the team for a fantastic victory against Argentina.

The hospital has also launched a contest to predict the winners, and those making the correct predictions stand to win exciting prizes. Its sports medicine department has also lined up activities for the patients connected to the World Cup.

Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has arranged to screen matches at the hospital atrium, where patients and bystanders can gather and cheer for their favourite teams. Doctors and medical professionals in these hospitals also utilise the season to create awareness about the importance of engaging in physical and sporting activities to maintain good health.

