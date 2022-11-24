UAE: Free entry announced for football fans to fan zone in Ajman

The bird has so far correctly predicted the shocking victories of Saudi Arabia and Japan
Football fans will be granted free entry to the Ajman Fan Zone at the Emirates Hospitality Centre where the matches of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be broadcasted live in an exciting and friendly atmosphere.
Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, advised to grant this free entrance, which will be for the stage groups until the December 2, 2022.
The Ajman Fan Zone offers to the visitors an area for family games, as well as an area for skill games where participants can compete and test their skills against the top eSports players in the UAE and win exclusive prizes.
The main area includes many big screens and comfortable seating to host hundreds of supporters who will be watching and cheering for their favourite teams, in addition to spacious indoor and outdoor areas surrounded by gaming areas, various restaurants, kiosks, and a huge parking space in front of the zone.
This initiative reinforces the support of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for this long-awaited occasion, and his desire to offer football fans to watch this global sports event in a fully exciting ambiance, and enjoy many in indoor and outdoor activities as well as kiosks and trucks that will be offering all sorts of food and beverages during the games.
Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi stated that the World Cup 2022 is the biggest sporting event in the world, and for this reason the emirate of Ajman launched the Ajman Fan Zone to offer an exceptional experience for football watch to watch the matches, build social connections, and participate in the various Esports competitions that are organized by the department such as the World Cup Playstation Championship Ajman 2022.
