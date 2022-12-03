Offside with Sahil: Netherlands will be vary of USA

The Americans have enough experience and talent to topple the 2010 runners-up

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands. — AP

By Sahil Sajan Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 5:56 PM

After missing the 2018 World Cup, both Netherlands and the United States have redeemed themselves at this World Cup.

It’s definitely going to be a fantastic contest to watch and we can definitely agree on the fact that the Dutch have some high profile players such as captain Virgil van Dijk, who is taking part in his first World Cup.

With that, they have some exceptional talent, which includes Frenkie De Jong and Cody Gakpo who has shone at this World Cup by managing to score in every game for the Netherlands.

However, there is no underestimating the USA, as it seems like when star man Christian Pulisic puts on the jersey for his country, it is not an easy to task him to stop him for sure.

They themselves have some talented players, which include Weston Mckennie and both full backs Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson.

Both USA and Netherlands have only conceded one goal this World Cup and we must see which defence will be broken in this exciting fixture.

With so many upsets in this World Cup, don't be surprised if USA beat the Netherlands as they are a quality team and they almost beat England in the first round — a game which I got to witness at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

They have enough experience and talent to topple the 2010 runners-up.