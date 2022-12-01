Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on last 16 in the World Cup

Ecuador's players slumped to the turf in tears on the final whistle but in truth they were second best on the night
Saudi Arabia suffered profound disappointment at the Fifa World Cup on Wednesday when it suffered a 2-1 loss to Mexico in a crunch Group C match at the Lusial Iconic Stadium in Qatar, which will host the final of football’s quadrennial showpiece on December 18.
Although Saudi scored a consolation goal late in the match through Salem Al Dawsari, it broke Mexican hearts as the South Americans failed to qualify for the last 16 stage of the tournament, as Poland finished second in the group behind leaders Argentina.
Gerardo Martino’s men scored two more goals in an action-packed second, both of which were called offside.
Despite the defeat, the Green Falcons will always have the golden memory of beating Argentina earlier in the ultra-competitive group.
Mexico maintained their dominance over the Saudis, whom they had never lost in five encounters, but it counts for nothing as they exited football’s greatest tournament.
