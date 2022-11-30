Fifa World Cup: Why this Saudi fan supports England passionately

Abdul Rahman came from Riyadh with his brother to support the English team

'God Save the King', the English anthem reverberated around the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, as England put the hapless Wales to the sword with a devastating display of attacking football in the second half of their World Cup game on Tuesday night.

The fans clapped and jumped up and down in the stands as England scored three goals in the second half, underlining their credentials as a big contender for the title in Qatar.

Among the England team fans that jumped for joy and sang God Save the King was a young Arab man named Abdul Rahman.

A Saudi national, Abdul came from Riyadh with his brother to support the England team at the Qatar World Cup.

“I was born in the UK, I lived there for a few years of my life. That’s why I love England and English football,” Abdul told this reporter.

“My father was doing his PHD in the early 1990s in the UK when I was born there. Now because of me, my brother also supports England!”

Abdul screamed into the screen of his mobile when Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock early in the second half with an exquisite free-kick.

“I just started the video on Snapchat when Marcus Rashford scored that beautiful goal from the free kick. I could not believe my luck. I was just so, so happy in that moment,” he said.

“Supporting England comes very spontaneously to me. England is my second country and I feel very passionate about their football team.”

It was around 2004 when Abdul fell in love with English football.

“I have been a big Chelsea fan since 2004. But David Beckham and Michael Owen were my early heroes in English football,” he said before revealing his admiration for John Terry.

“I admired John Terry because I used to play in defence in my younger days for my school team.”

Abdul is enjoying every moment of this World Cup with his brother.

“It’s been amazing, absolutely amazing. It’s a dream come true,” he said.

“Who would have thought that the World Cup would be played in the middle-east?

“We came to the stadium at least three hours before the start of the match. We celebrated this occasion with the fans. It’s been great fun.”

