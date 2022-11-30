Fifa World Cup: England storm into the last 16

Bruno Fernandes scores two goals in the second half to move Portugal to the top of Group H
Marcus Rashford hammered home England's landmark 100th World Cup goal as the Three Lions found top gear to sweep past neighbours Wales to enter the pivotal last 16 stage of the tournament in Qatar.
The Manchester United striker was completing a memorable double as England won 3-0.
Manchester City midfielder Philp Foden struck the second goal
Rashford became the first Man United player to score three goals for England at a World Cup finals since Sir Bobby Charlton in 1996, when England won the tournament.
Hundreds of supporters packed the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium as millions more watched at home and around the world.
Wales suffered a crushing 2-0 loss to Iran earlier in a group game.
England did not play in the World Cup until 1950, but have entered all 18 subsequent tournaments. They last lifted the trophy back in 1966.
