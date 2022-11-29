Fifa World Cup: Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins

Germany need to beat Costa Rica in the next game to have any chance of qualifying to the next round
Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup.
The Brazil forward was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for the team’s second match in Qatar. Danilo, who also missed the game because of an ankle injury, accompanied the rest of the squad to the stadium.
Forward Vinícius Júnior said Neymar also had a fever on Monday, though the team had not officially said anything about it.
“He was sad he couldn't come to the game,” Vinícius Júnior said. “He wasn’t feeling well. Not only because of the foot, but also because he had a little bit of a fever. We are hoping that he can recover as soon as possible.”
Neymar posted an Instagram story showing him watching the match on television while undergoing treatment on his foot.
“Casemiro has been the best defensive midfielder in the world for a long time,” Neymar wrote on Twitter about the defensive midfielder who scored the winning goal for Brazil.
Brazil coach Tite used midfielder Fred as Neymar’s replacement against Switzerland, while Éder Militão came in for Danilo in the right back position.
Neymar damaged ankle ligaments in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. He said he will play again at the World Cup but team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his recovery.
The right ankle also kept Neymar from playing in the 2019 Copa América in Brazil. Five years earlier, he was taken out of the World Cup in Brazil after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia.
Neymar, trying to win his first major title with Brazil, is making his third World Cup appearance. He is two goals shy of Pelé's all-time record of 77 with the national team.
Brazil’s last group match is against Cameroon on Friday.
