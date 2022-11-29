4-year-old video shared on social media falsely claims a fire at Qatar World Cup stadium

The video actually shows football fans setting off fireworks at a match in Germany in May 2018

A screengrab from the video shared on YouTube in 2018 after a fire at a stadium in Germany.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:34 AM

A four-year-old video of a fire in a football stadium is being shared across social media platforms, falsely claiming as a massive fire at a Qatar stadium during the Fifa World Cup, a fact-check by AFP has revealed.

The clip, which has racked up thousands of views in false posts, actually shows football fans setting off fireworks at a match in Germany in May 2018, after Hamburg's historic relegation from the Bundesliga league.

"A terrible fire at the World Cup stadium. The intensity of the fire at a massive level, red alert in Qatar," reads a Bengali-language Facebook post shared on November 23.

The video shows security personnel running towards a football pitch engulfed in thick smoke.

The clip was previously posted on YouTube on May 13, 2018 by German sport and entertainment channel 4S-TV, the AFP team found out through a reverse check of the image.