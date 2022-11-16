Fifa World Cup: France arrive in Qatar for title defence

France forward Karim Benzema (centre) with the team at the Hamad International Airport in Doha on Wednesday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 11:12 PM

World champions France touched down in Qatar on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without first-choice midfield pair Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

Meanwhile, the United States return to football's top table after an eight-year absence and Christian Pulisic says this World Cup is an opportunity to change global perceptions of American soccer.

"That's what we're here to do," Pulisic said. "Maybe it hasn't been the top sport or whatever back in the States.

"But we want to change the way that the world sees American soccer. That's one of our goals."

"We haven't been at the level of some of these world powerhouses in recent decades. But we've had good teams with a lot of heart in us.

"I think we can take it to the next step with a successful World Cup. That will change a lot of things."

Pulisic agreed that the trauma in Trinidad five years ago had been the catalyst for change in the US national team.

"That first year after not qualifying, the new guys they brought in and the opportunity that so many new players received, changed a lot and the way the team was functioning," he said.

"You're seeing it now, it's a whole new look ... it's only good for the future."

Although still only 24, Pulisic is something of a grizzled veteran in the US ranks, a talismanic presence who invariably lifts those around him whenever he dons the US shirt.

It is a responsibility he is relishing as the USA's opening game against Wales next Monday looms ever closer.

"I don't see it as a burden at all," Pulisic said. "This is the pinnacle of a lot of people's careers, playing in a World Cup, representing their country and that's what I’m here to do.

"I've played in some big games, I've accomplished a lot, I've done a lot of things I wanted to do. But the World Cup is something on top of all of that. It's something I've always wanted.

"When I was a kid in Pennsylvania growing up, five to 10 years old it’s all I thought about – playing on a US team in a World Cup. Thats just been a dream of mine my whole life."