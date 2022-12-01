Fifa World Cup: Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia

The Danes looked desperately for an equaliser late in the second half, but Australia survived to book their place in the next round
Belgium’s campaign at the Qatar World Cup ended in heartbreak as they bowed out of the group stages of the tournament with a frustrating goalless draw against Croatia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.
Belgium finished third in their group behind Morocco, which beat Canada in the other match, and Croatia.
The 2018 World Cup semifinalists, Belgium produced an unconvincing display in their narrow win over Canada in the opening game before they were stunned by Morocco in the next game.
In the must-win game against Croatia on Thursday, the Belgians produced a lot of scoring opportunities, but could not convert any of those.
Star striker Lukaku missed two of the easiest chances in the second half as Croatia survived intense pressure from the Belgians to progress to the next round.
Runners-up at the last World Cup in 2018, Croatia haven’t been at their best in this tournament, finishing second behind Morocco in the group.
The golden generation have always flattered to deceive
Regardless of the outcome of his preferred team in the tournament, Mark will take home something beautiful from Qatar
However, the sport — as in many places around the world — can offer an escape from the troubles of daily life
Two games into their tournament bid to win a record sixth time, the Seleção have conceded neither a goal, nor a shot on target, in victories over Serbia and Switzerland
Either one of two of the biggest stars of European club football could fail to qualify for the knockout stages in Qatar
Spurred on by an electric atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama stadium, the Americans oozed confidence and was always in control
Ecuador's players slumped to the turf in tears on the final whistle but in truth they were second best on the night