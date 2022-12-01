Fifa World Cup: Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia

They finished third in their group behind Morocco

Belgium's midfielder Thorgan Hazard (left) and Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric. Photo: AFP

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 8:54 PM

Belgium’s campaign at the Qatar World Cup ended in heartbreak as they bowed out of the group stages of the tournament with a frustrating goalless draw against Croatia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Belgium finished third in their group behind Morocco, which beat Canada in the other match, and Croatia.

The 2018 World Cup semifinalists, Belgium produced an unconvincing display in their narrow win over Canada in the opening game before they were stunned by Morocco in the next game.

In the must-win game against Croatia on Thursday, the Belgians produced a lot of scoring opportunities, but could not convert any of those.

Star striker Lukaku missed two of the easiest chances in the second half as Croatia survived intense pressure from the Belgians to progress to the next round.

Runners-up at the last World Cup in 2018, Croatia haven’t been at their best in this tournament, finishing second behind Morocco in the group.

