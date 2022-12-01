Watch: We have Messi, we are dreaming... dreaming of winning World Cup, Argentina fans sing

Shock defeat to Saudi Arabia is now a distant memory for these fans as the team is now making them dream of singing the songs of triumph in Qatar

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 8:06 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 8:14 PM

Whether the 10-year-olds or the 70-year-olds, Argentina’s unbelievable fans kept showing the same energy at Stadium 974 as their team put Poland to the sword with a scintillating display of attacking football on Wednesday night.

A team that would have been shipped home if they had failed to deliver in a stadium made of shipping containers, Argentina came in waves at the Poles and their fans made a delirium of songs, dance and colour.

That shock defeat to Saudi Arabia is now a distant memory for these fans as Lionel Messi’s team are now making them dream of singing the songs of triumph in Qatar.

After the highly impressive performance in their 2-0 win over Poland, Argentina have set up a round of 16 clash with Australia.

Few people now would be bold enough to back Australia against Argentina, even though the tournament has already seen many unforgettable underdog victories with the South American giants being one of the victims.

If they can overcome the Australia hurdle, the Netherlands or USA await them in the quarterfinals.

But if you see the euphoria in Argentina fans, it’s not a place in the quarterfinals, but a place in the final that they believe their team can grab.

After their victory over Poland, groups of Argentinians jumped for joy around the stadium and sang with such infectious energy that they could have brought even the paralysed people to their feet.

They sang the same song that the Argentina players sang in the dressing room following the team’s 2-0 win over Mexico in the second game.

Geroniomo (left)

Geroniomo, who has travelled to Qatar for the World Cup from Argentina, was among the fans that could not stop singing at Stadium 974.

“Oh, it’s a song that speaks about our love for football and Argentina,” Geroniomo told this reporter.

“It goes something like ‘I will always be supporting Argentina in my Argentina shirt. We have Messi and we are the country where Maradona was born. We are the Argentina that beat Brazil at the Maracana in Rio. We are Argentina and now are dreaming and dreaming, of winning the World Cup here in Qatar.”

Geroniomo, who has tickets until the final, says the fans give the players additional energy with their songs from the stands.

“When we sing that song, we feel part of the team, we are the additional player,” he said.

Tomas Lopez, another Argentina fan, says their supporters always bring the same energy and passion to every match regardless of the team’s result.

“You should come and see us in Buenos Aires. It’s euphoric, it’s always like this in Argentina. Losing or winning doesn’t matter. We are always with our team,” he said.

Facundo (centre)

Meanwhile, Facundo, who has travelled with his father and a group of friends to Qatar, says the real Argentina appeared in the third game.

“This performance will give a lot of confidence because today we have seen finally the team that we saw for more than 30 matches before that shock defeat (to Saudi),” he said, referring to Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten run that was famously halted by Saudi Arabia in the Qatar World Cup.

“This was the third match of the tournament and the real Argentina appeared.”

