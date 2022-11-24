Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

He set the record when he smashed a penalty during Portugal's game with Ghana in Doha

AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 9:44 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 9:45 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups on Thursday after opening the scoring in Portugal's World Cup clash with Ghana.

The 37-year-old set the record when he smashed home a penalty in the 65th minute at the 974 Stadium in Doha to give Portugal the lead in the Group H clash with the Black Stars.

