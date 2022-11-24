UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

He set the record when he smashed a penalty during Portugal's game with Ghana in Doha

AFP
AFP

By AFP

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 9:44 PM

Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 9:45 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups on Thursday after opening the scoring in Portugal's World Cup clash with Ghana.

The 37-year-old set the record when he smashed home a penalty in the 65th minute at the 974 Stadium in Doha to give Portugal the lead in the Group H clash with the Black Stars.

ALSO READ:


More news from FIFA World Cup