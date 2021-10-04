Vivienne Westwood, Valentino grab limelight at Paris Fashion Week

Paris - Some highlights of ready-to-wear collections for Spring-Summer 2022.

A design from Vivienne Westwood (Photos/AP, Reuters)

By AP Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 10:33 AM

As weary fashionistas made it to the final sprint of Paris Fashion Week’s 96 physical and digital spring-summer shows, the runways provided the spark to keep energy going, despite rain and grey skies. Some of the world’s top designers channeled humour, bright colours, innovative design techniques and more for imaginative displays.

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD DEFIES DESCRIPTION

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood was in typically eccentric form.

Mixing Glam Rock references from Westwood’s 80s heyday with historic musing and a tongue firmly in cheek, Kronthaler created 66 pieces of fashion mayhem and put on one of the most fun shows this Paris fashion season.

To a plasma screen that projected blown-up images of architecture and textiles, models stood showcasing styles that almost defied description.

Paris Jackson at the Vivienne Westwood show

Did the pale bridal dress with invisible scaffolding at the back resemble a tent, or was it meant to evoke a garment that had been hung out to dry on a clothesline? A giant white historic hat cut a fine shape, but on closer inspection was made out of a cuddly toy bearing the face of an old bearded man.

But while the humour was undeniable, there were also many moments of sublime fashion design. A trompe l’oeil gown had pale blue fabric “floating” abstractly on its front. The simplest looks were also some of the best, including a draped white gown with a beautiful dynamic whoosh of material.

VALENTINO GOES STREET-MUSING

In the heart of Paris’ most fashionable and streetwise district Le Marais, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli let his hair down. It made for a vibrant and varied collection entitled ‘Rendez Vous.’

For spring, his aim was to show fashion as it should be - worn on the street. And that he did literally.

There were gleaming gold sequins, eye-popping colour, baggy jeans and sheeny Juliette sleeves that smacked of the 80s. This season, the Italian designer moved in a welcome disco-infused direction. Yet, the designs remained finessed despite the street-musing. “(This is) street not meant as streetwear but conceived... as real life,” clarified the house of Piccioli’s intentions.

Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz at the Valentino show

When the show ended, like true Parisians, guests were handed bouquets of local flowers sourced from real flower sellers in the Ile-de-France region, while the models strutted around the city streets to thunderous cheers.