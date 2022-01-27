Leggings, the new classic?

Gorgeous and chic workwear in the mornings that transforms into glamorous and stylish wear by evening. here’s a guide on how to wear the leggings, every season, every occasion

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 11:39 PM

Not long ago, athleisure was a daring fashion choice, then it emerged as a trendy, must-follow one. But in 2022, what do we even call the trend of slipping into leggings, especially since we’ve spent close to two years in it? The pandemic days have seen us find comfort in this piece of clothing and we’re absolutely in love with this elegant, casual and chic choice. How, where and what type of leggings should you wear this year to make a statement? After all, leggings are certainly not just for the gyms. “For a head-to-toe stylish look, go in for co-ordinated leggings and tops. Complete the outfit by using neutral coloured pieces. Say, pair the set with a black leather jacket and ankle boots or a white cropped hoodie with white sneakers for a more athletic-chic look,” shares Francesca Zedda, Head of Creative Styling, Marks & Spencer.

Throw a jacket/blazer

Leggings come in all colours, patterns, and sizes, and playing with a blazer is a fun way to create a sharp look that doesn’t have to be too serious. Pair your leggings with a chic blazer and a simple crop top, and you’ve taken your look to the next level. Deepti Khanna, Fashion Designer and Founder, Color Story by Dee, is in favour of a fancy blazer or coat, “Throw an oversize denim jacket on or over a crop top with black, printed or solid colour leggings with sneakers for an effortless comfy vibe.” Check out the tailored knitted blazer from Trendyol.

Simply, boot up

The fashion team at Namshi suggest that whether you love ankle, over the knee, or knee-high boots, these would look great over a pair of leggings. “Boots can make quite the statement, which is what makes them perfect to go with a pair of solid black leggings to let them shine,” suggests a spokesperson from the brand. Agrees Deepti, “For a polished look, wear leather leggings with an oversized shirt, tee with ankle boots or high-knee boots.” Check out Ella’s over the knee boots range, for one. Throw on your favourite pair of leggings, these boots, and a chunky sweater to get the perfect winter look for these chilly Dubai nights.

It’s official

That you can slip into a pair of leggings and show up at work. Lyndsay Doran, Founder of L’Couture shares how leggings can easily contribute to a more formal look that has an accent on the upper body, “An oversized blazer paired with a crisp white shirt, require something light and simple to complete the look.” Deepti suggests a formal blazer with a pretty blouse/shirt and high heels to ramp up the look. A long-sleeve button-down shirt is also a great way to turn your leggings into a stylish work outfit. Francesca suggests putting your game face on with a more professional fit by, “Style[ing] the leggings with a relaxed blazer and a pair of heels or a flat ballerina pump. For an edgier look, swap the heels for trendy chunky lace-up boots instead.”

For a playful look

Blouses are a great way to make your leggings look fancy and sleek. They are flowy, playful, and give your outfit a good ratio between the tight leggings and a loose top. “If you opt for a patterned blouse, keep in mind that you want to use a classic pattern that will match your outfit and will not make the look seem too busy,” suggests the Namshi spokesperson. For a fresh modern, everyday look, Francesca’s tip is to mix the activewear leggings with a cotton tee and a relaxed shacket or a longline cardigan.

Keep it cosy, comfortable

“Yes, it is loungewear but it can be chic. There’s nothing more comfortable than a pair of soft leggings to walk in around the house,” suggests Lyndsay. Style yours with a comfortable soft loose sweater in complementing colours for the cooler times. For the hotter months opt for a nicely cut crop top that flatters your body shape and rock it with confidence. Francesca offers a useful tip, she suggests for weekend family walks, a pair of leggings is a practical option with weather-proofing options, “When venturing out, I’d recommend styling your leggings with lightweight borg jackets and colour blocking sweaters for added fun.” Marks & Spencer’s Goodmove range offers a variety of activewear legging styles designed to fit and flatter like a second skin, with in-house designed prints, sustainable fabrications and innovative technology for extreme comfort.

Accessorise it right

Leggings are a versatile piece of clothing, which over time has finally made its way out of being the only athletic way, and is now a fashion staple used for any occasion. So, how do you manage to style your pair without looking like you’ve been lounging at home all day? Lyndsay shares how during the evening you can just add in some bold accessories and heels, and this look will take you for a stylish night out. Complete the look with statement earrings or a neckpiece.

