Designer Nomi Ansari: Fashion is a sign of hope

The clothing label will be showcased in forthcoming Fashion Week 2021, held at The Arena, IMG Worlds of Adventure from December 16-18

by Somya Mehta Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 3:57 AM

Nomi Ansari, recently awarded Best Designer at PISA 2021, is celebrated for creating vibrant silhouettes that are easy-to-wear, unique and donned and adored by several South Asian celebrities.

“If the pandemic has proven anything, it’s the fact that in times of turmoil, we are able to turn to various forms of art to help us cope,” says Ansari. “Showcasing our art in the form of fashion is a sign of hope that there is light at the end of this pandemic-riddled tunnel, and we will persevere,” he adds.

Showcasing timeless lehengas and cholis with bridal dupattas, embellished with intricate handcrafting and signature prints, the designer will showcase his latest collection in the forthcoming Fashion Week 2021, held at The Arena, IMG Worlds of Adventure from December 16-18.

How did your interest in fashion designing and entrepreneurship take root?

I was initially a medical student but was always interested in the arts. I spent a lot of time drawing, which was something I was very good at. That interest eventually grew and I switched fields.

How would you describe the Nomi Ansari bride and groom?

Vibrant, traditional and bold.

What is trending this wedding season?

Print on print with jewels, bling and volume.

Your top three fashion hacks are...

1. Mixing and matching separates with different prints to create a new look.

2. Layering different pieces to make an elaborate outfit.

3. Colour blocking is another experimental technique that can make a fun and vivid look.

How would you describe your style statement?

You can never go wrong with black-on-black; it’s timeless, quick and classic.

What is your favourite type of ethnic wear?

The traditional farshi gharara.

If you could style one male and female celebrity in your clothing line, who would it be? Why?

Lady Gaga, because she seems like a great canvas to play with. She’s experimental, avant-garde, bold and vibrant. In men, Hugh Jackman is the epitome of class, so I feel he’d be able to carry something quirky with great panache.

Who’s your inspiration when it comes to fashion?

Artists like Gaudi, Picasso and Frida Kahlo are where I draw inspiration from. Their work really resonates with me when I’m creating new pieces.