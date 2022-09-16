UAE: Kids invited to share Expo 2020 story in new competition

Winning stories will be published in a book and copies of the publication will be distributed to all school libraries

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 12:33 PM

A new writing competition has opened in Abu Dhabi, inviting UAE children to submit their stories about Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT)’s Maktaba on Friday launched the 10th edition of its ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition.

This year’s event will see children document their experience at the world's greatest show, the six-month mega fair that drew in millions of visitors from all over the world.

The winning stories will be published in a book titled The Little Writer in the Big Book Competition, which is printed by DCT Abu Dhabi.

Copies of the publication will be distributed to all school libraries as well as MAKTABA library branches.

Each year, Maktaba's ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition presents a novel idea for children to consider and then write about in their own words.

The competition’s goal is to encourage children to write creative Arabic stories that are inspired by Emirati heritage.

Shaikha Almehairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Since 1851, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world we live in today.

This year, the ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition aims to bolster children’s analytical and critical thinking skills, helping them to envision pioneering future projects. We are eager to see how they will craft stories that convey their personal experiences and perspectives on this ground-breaking global event.”