UAE Golden Jubilee: Celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai to go beyond expectations

Huge line-up of events, including a drone show, planned for National Day

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 6:51 PM

The UAE's 50th National Day celebrations at the Dubai Expo 2020 site will be beyond expectations, a top Expo official said Tuesday.

Providing a sneak peek into what’s to come for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “We have multiple events for National Day in December and what we are doing for the special day is beyond expectation. We have crossed milestones in production quality.”

Ghosheh, who was speaking at the Expo media briefing Tuesday morning, said, “The events planned are also another statement in the way the city of Dubai can wow the world. We have pushed the boundaries to levels we cannot expect.”

The chief events and entertainment officer at the mega event said a huge line-up of events, including a drone show, has been planned for the National Day celebrations.

The world Expo officially opened in Dubai on October 1 this year and will continue till March 31, 2022. Since its opening, the Expo has hosted a stellar line-up on entertainment, social, business, and sporting events almost on a daily basis. On November 10, two countries observed their National Day celebrations - Mexico and Burundi.

Ghosheh, added, “From the beginning of November, we have been extremely busy with events, however, the intensity is set to go up a notch in the coming weeks.” Apart from the thematic week celebrations, country pavilions have been hosting a slew of events that have brought in large crowds from all over the world.

“Diwali for us was a very big success. Shows at the DMA and Jubilee stages were very well attended. We have plenty of surprises for our visitors as part of the end-of-year festivities,” stated Ghosheh.

On Monday, Sconaid Mcgeachin, senior vice-president communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, said Expo visits have hit 3 million since its opening on October 1.

Events in November

A stellar line-up of events have been planned for November, including performances by jazz maestro Steve Ross and Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam scheduled to take place on November 11 and 17 respectively, said Ghosheh. AR Rahman’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra will make a comeback on November 16 and ballet performances from world-famous dancers are planned on November 13.

Events on November 11

>> Double Dream: Urbanisation and Environmental Challenges between Italy and China

4pm to 5pm, Auditorium, Italy Pavilion

>> Chopin Competition Laureat Concert

7.30 pm, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

>> Exposonix: 16-Piece band

1.30 pm to 2 pm, Jubilee Stage

>> Italian Sustainable Fashion and Design – Innovation Talk

2.30 pm to 6 pm, Auditorium, Italy Pavilion

>> Sonora Santanera concert

3 pm, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

>> Steve Ross performance

4 pm, USA Pavilion

>> AC Milan – Female Academy Under 6-8, 9-10, 11-14

6 pm to 9 pm, Aussie Park, 5-Aside Football

>> Poland’s National Independence Day – Gala Concert

8 pm, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

>> Christian Scott - Late Nights @Expo

10.30 pm, Jubilee Stage