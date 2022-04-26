UAE: Expo visit enriches students' experience

Expo 2020 Dubai registers over 444,000 visits by public school students in 6 months

The number of student and academic cadre visits by UAE public schools to the recently concluded Expo 2020 Dubai exceeded 444,000 over the period of six months, authorities have announced.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said on Tuesday that since the launch of the Expo 2020 in October 2021, it put operational plans for public schools across the country to organise school trips and enable students and teachers to explore this global event, its pavilions, topics and ideas, considering it as an invaluable and great experience for students.

Believing in the cultural, scientific and academic significance of Expo 2020 Dubai and its positive impact on students, ESE put and achieved its target number of student and academic cadre visits, where the number of visits exceeded 444,994 visits, with a total of 16,000 trips.

ESE organised periodic visits for its public schools across the country that included 44,000 teachers and supervisors, aiming at enriching their experience and knowledge.

In collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai, ESE ensured that students explore all Expo’s elements related to humanity development including opportunity, mobility and sustainability. However, school visits to Expo 2020 Dubai were put on hold in January 2022 as health and safety precautions were taken into consideration due to the pandemic. Efforts were doubled to increase school trips, so 50,000 students visited Expo2020 Dubai within a week after school visits were resumed.

Hamza Initiative

ESE launched “Hamza Initiative” to reinforce culture and knowledge exchange among 20 pavilions and 20 schools aiming at promoting Expo’s mission to foster communication and tolerance. This initiative was promoted to reach about 18,500 students, who shared the UAE’s culture with pavilions’ representatives and learnt about their culture as well.

Nasheed Al Wasl

As many as 120 public school students were part of Nasheed Al Wasl as they spent six months of intensive rehearsals and training under the supervision of the Moroccan artist, orchestral conductor and coach, Adnane Matrone. Moreover, a number of international artists supervised the students and enabled them to master the art of singing and develop their skills to be able to perform at Jubilee stage at Expo 2020, and Al Wasl Opera, which has been composed by Emirati composer Mohammad Fairouz.

Almost three hundred students participated in the spectacular closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, taking pride in being part of this prominent global event.

