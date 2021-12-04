Russian Prime Minister Mishustin marks country's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Russian PM's speech at a flag-raising ceremony followed by a mixture of Russian classic and contemporary symphonic music

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 9:59 PM

Russia celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday with a visit from Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed Mishustin to the Expo.

While speaking after a flag hoisting ceremony, Mishustin said, “Expo 2020 is a global event, and we are proud that Russia takes a significant part in the exhibition. It’s a great opportunity to demonstrate innovations in technology, science and culture. I believe that Expo 2020 will contribute to the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership between Russia and the UAE.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Nahyan said, “Russia’s participation theme, ‘Creative Mind: Driving the Future, along with its exceptionally-designed pavilion, allows us to experience the magnitude of Russia’s contributions to the world, as home to some of the greatest and most creative minds.”

He added, “At Russia’s pavilion, visitors embark on a journey of discovering Russia’s diverse regions, and learn the stories of Russian ingenuity and innovation, with the key takeaway being that the creative mind is critical for shaping a future that benefits all of humanity.”

The Prime Minister’s speech at a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl plaza was followed by a mixture of Russian classic and contemporary symphonic music from Russian pianist, composer and producer Dmitry Malikov, who led an elegant performance alongside an orchestra.

Russia also took its National Day celebrations beyond the Expo site to the foot of the world’s tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, on Bluewaters Island. A line-up of Russian performers and ensembles performed on the island, which is a 20-minute drive from the Expo 2020 site.