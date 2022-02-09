Prince William in UAE: What to expect from Expo 2020 Dubai UK National Day events

The Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the UK National Day celebrations at the Expo site

Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 12:43 PM

Britain’s Prince William is expected to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site on February 10 to coincide with the UK National Day celebrations at the world fair.

The UK pavilion has planned an exciting line-up of events as part of the National Day festivities. From theatre performances to innovative food offerings, to being part of a ‘selfie to space’ to witnessing the Queen’s Baton Relay, the UK National Day will recognise UK’s contribution to the world.

While the exact itinerary of the Duke of Cambridge is yet to revealed by authorities, here is the full line-up of events planned for the National Day festivities

8.25-8.35am - Opportunity Gate opening at the Expo 2020 Site

10:00 - 11:30am - Expo 2020 Dubai World Majlis - The Chemistry of Happiness at the UK Pavilion - Inspiration Gallery

10:00am - 12:00pm - Extraordinary Showcase at the UK Pavilion - 1851 and outdoor Sspace

- Mich Turner cake

- Rugby League World Cup trophies

- British Cycling gold-medal bike

- Lowden Guitars bespoke guitar

- Food and Drink showcase

- London Tea Exchange - World's most expensive tea

10:30 - 10:34am - Commonwealth Games Queen Baton Relay leaves the UK Pavilion on its journey across Expo site at the front of the UK Pavilion

10:50 - 11:17am - Flag Raising Ceremony at the Al Wasl Dome

11:20 - 11:35am - Scottish music performance and Box Tale Soup immersive performance at the Expo 2020 Site

11:25 - 11:40am - Scottish performance - singers, fiddle and guitar performing traditional and contemporary Scottish songs Box Tale Soup immersive performance at the front of the UK Pavilion

12:45 - 1:15pm - Debate Mate - Immersive spoken word activation at the front of the UK Pavilion

3:00 - 10:00pm - Scottish performances across the afternoon and evening at the Sun Stage

3:15 - 4:00pm - Commonwealth moment at the front of the UK Pavilion

Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

4:30pm - 6:20pm - Lowden Guitars - Take the Stage lineup

4:30pm - 16:50pm Daisy Chute: Scottish-American folk singer and songwriter.

5:00pm - 5:20pm Nicha: Northern Irish hip hop and pop influenced folk music.

5:30pm - 5:50pm Gabriel Templar: English Indie band known for their memorable songs

6:00pm - 6:20pm Conor Marcus: Northern Irish sing/songwriter with his band.

4:30pm - 10:00pm - Extraordinary Showcase at the UK Pavilion - 1851 and Outdoor Space

4:45pm - 5:00pm - Beatfreeks - poetry and spoken word performance at the front of the UK Pavilion

5:40 - 6:30pm - Box Tale Soup - Alice in Wonderland, puppetry and theatre at the front of the UK Pavilion

6:00 - 7:00pm - Scottish Folk and Contemporary Music Extravaganza with the Scott Wood Band at the Jubilee Park

6:45pm - 9:10pm - Performances at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Daju and British Underground Lineup

6:45 - 7:00pm Minor Seventh Band: Multi-genre band

7:00 - 7:20pm Giya: Jazz, pop and hip hop fusion

7:20 - 7:30pm Benjamin D: Host (DJ)

7:30 - 8:00pm Odeal: Alté RnB

8:00 - 8:30pm Benjamin D & Minor Seventh Band

8:30 - 9:10pm TYSON: Soulful RnB

7:00 - 7:30pm Scottish Music and Dancing - Immersive Experience at the Jubilee Park

7:45 - 8:10pm - 'UK in 360' Projection and music performances from Band of the Coldstream Guards, Tom Seals and John Newman at the Al Wasl Dome

8:40 - 8:50pm- Scottish performance - Piper (Robyn MacKay) at the front of the UK Pavilion

8:50 - 9:05pm - Scottish poet - Paul Tinto performing Tam O'Shanter at front of the UK Pavilion

9:00 - 11:00pm - Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra - Symphonic Rock Concert - UK focused songs including; Queen, The Beatles, Adele, The Verve and Coldplay Conducted by the internationally renowned Matthew Freeman - Events Jubilee Park

9:10pm - 9:15pm - 'UK in 360' Projection at the Al Wasl Dome

9:05 - 9.15pm - Scottish performance - Piper (Scott Wood) and Piper (Robyn MacKay) at the front of the UK Pavilion

9:55 - 11:00pm - Jamz Supernova (DJ set) -

Radio host/DJ and record label, Jamz is a tastemaker, weaving an eclectic mix of global sounds