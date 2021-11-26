Pakistan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Muniba Mazari to speak at Expo 2020

The rotating observation tower rises 46 metres above ground level to give visitors an unmatched view of the Expo site
Pakistan Pavilion brings a mesmerising evening to Expo 2020 to celebrate tolerance and inclusivity with a great lineup of motivational speakers and artists together around the theme “Pakistan – Connected through Diversity”.
Muniba Mazari, the Iron Lady and an acclaimed motivational speaker will be addressing the audience on inclusion, equality and tolerance that makes a society progressive. The evening will also feature performances by various Pakistani musical talent.
Make your way to the fun-filled celebration at the Jubilee stage, Expo2020 at 8pm on November 28.
The Pakistan Pavilion is designed to inform, inspire and ignite a conversation that leaves a lasting impact. Its narrative reflects the poetic way in which the past, present, and future are woven together as a tapestry that reveals its rich and layered history, culture, and traditions, as well as the potential and possibilities it holds for the future.
In addition, award-winning Pakistani artist Meesha Shafi will also perform live at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 28.
