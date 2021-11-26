Pakistan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Muniba Mazari to speak at Expo 2020

Award-winning Pakistani artist Meesha Shafi will also perform live at the Jubilee Stage

Pakistan Pavilion brings a mesmerising evening to Expo 2020 to celebrate tolerance and inclusivity with a great lineup of motivational speakers and artists together around the theme “Pakistan – Connected through Diversity”.

Muniba Mazari, the Iron Lady and an acclaimed motivational speaker will be addressing the audience on inclusion, equality and tolerance that makes a society progressive. The evening will also feature performances by various Pakistani musical talent.

Make your way to the fun-filled celebration at the Jubilee stage, Expo2020 at 8pm on November 28.

The Pakistan Pavilion is designed to inform, inspire and ignite a conversation that leaves a lasting impact. Its narrative reflects the poetic way in which the past, present, and future are woven together as a tapestry that reveals its rich and layered history, culture, and traditions, as well as the potential and possibilities it holds for the future.

In addition, award-winning Pakistani artist Meesha Shafi will also perform live at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 28.

