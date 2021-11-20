Expo 2020: Saudi pavilion celebrates 1 million visitors in 49 days

Second to the UAE pavilion, the Saudi pavilion is the biggest and has broken three Guinness World Records

Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Twitter

Sat 20 Nov 2021

One million people have visited the Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, with this figure making up more than 30 per cent of the expo’s visitors.

Visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion, which officially opened on October 1, have travelled from Arab countries and further.

There have also been high-level visits from diplomatic delegations.

The committee said that this is the highest percentage of visitors, within 49 days, in the history of international exhibitions, reports state news agency SPA.

The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs, and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage, and economic opportunities.

Recently, Saudi Arabia placed a bid to host Expo 2030. The theme proposed by the Kingdom is: “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

The Saudi pavilion is the biggest following the UAE pavilion and has broken three Guinness World Records for the biggest interactive illuminated floor, the tallest interactive water curtain and the biggest mirror with an interactive digital screen.

The pavilion's architecture is also iconic, nominating it to join the list of the most famous buildings in the world, especially because the design is in line with the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

The design also received the platinum certificate of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design from US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable design.