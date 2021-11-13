Expo 2020 inspires student to create model of sustainable city with cycle pods, solar farms

With his prototype, 13-year-old Hussein Ali is aiming to support the UAE's carbon neutrality targets

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 2:53 PM

Innovative ideas seen during three visits to the Expo 2020 Dubai have inspired Emirati student Hussein Ali to think - and go green - with an aim to support UAE’s carbon neutrality targets.

The 13-year-old, Grade 8 student of American School of Creative Science in Dubai, has made a scale model of a sustainable city with solar farms, a smart police station, hydroponics and more.

Ali said the model is his idea of a city that will empower the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative launched earlier this year by the UAE Rulers to achieve carbon neutrality.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is my inspiration. My model of a sustainable city aims to help the UAE in its vision to achieve net-zero emissions. To reduce carbon emissions, my sustainable city has solar farms and wind turbines to generate electricity for buildings," Ali said.

"There are trees and plants. There is reverse osmosis, RO system, for the hydroponics farm. I have electric cars and EV charging stations. In the future, most of the cars will be electric. I also have a Smart Police Station and cycle pods.”

It was while touring the Expo, Ali saw many futuristic ideas, which gave him food for thought.

“Most of the countries, like Russia, Australia and Saudi Arabia have featured many innovative ideas. I grew interested. I knew what I had to make for my next school project. I researched and read a lot, and developed my ideas to come up with this model. I made this with cardboard, paper, foam found at home,” Ali said.

He added: “I am yet to visit the UAE pavilion because it is always crowded with long queues. I am eager to learn about more ideas by visiting the UAE pavilion.”

Ali has three siblings, Muhammed, Khadija and Mariyam, and he has a message for the youth.

“We, kids and youngsters, have to take care of our environment, protect and preserve it. We have to think about the next generations.”

Ali Al Darwish, who manages a utility provider company in Ras Al Khaimah, is a proud father.

“I was amazed at this work. For a kid to have such ideas in his mind. It’s something to be proud of.”

Separately, this week, the UAE has won the right to host the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023.