Expo 2020: Red Arrows to put up 20-minute air show this Friday

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
If you are headed to the Expo 2020 site on Friday, October 8, be sure to look up!
The Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF), will paint the skies above the Expo on the day.
The Red Arrows’ distinctive Hawk fast-jets, known for their formation flying and colourful displays of synchronised smoke trails, will be visible over the Jubilee Park on Friday at 4pm for about 15 to 20 minutes.
The show is part of the UK Pavilion’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Red Arrows are the public face of the RAF and assist in British Armed Forces recruitment, acting as an ambassador by performing at home and overseas.
They have been wowing the world since 1965 with their trademark ‘Diamond Nine’ shape and precision flying, and have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: UK-UAE ties at 'different level', says UK official
On October 5, the team painted the Abu Dhabi skies in red, white and blue in a stunning air show.
The Red Arrows performed various nine-aircraft formations in their 20-minute exhibition.
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago